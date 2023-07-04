CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal collision where a Clovis Fire Department vehicle hit a pedestrian was reported on the night of 4th of July, says the Clovis Police Department.

According to officers, a Clovis Fire Department vehicle was responding to an emergency call with its lights and siren on just before 9:00 p.m.

Investigators say the fire vehicle was driving southbound on Clovis Avenue when it hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian died on the scene.

The Clovis Police Department says they requested CHP to complete the investigation.

Officers state the intersection between Barstow and Jefferson Avenues will be closed for four to six hours due to the investigation.