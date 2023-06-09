HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead from a crash produced in the area of Kansas Avenue on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said that they received a 911 call to their Fresno Communication Center regarding a crash in the Kansas Avenue area, approximately 1/4 mile east of State Route 41 around 7:40 a.m.

Investigators determined that a driver of a 2019 Honda was going eastbound on Kansas Avenue, while a 2020 Freightliner was driving westbound on Kansas Avenue.

CHP said that the speed of the Honda is unknown, while the Freightliner was approximately 45-50 mph.

Officials said that the Honda, for unknown reasons, veered to the left into the westbound lane directly into the path of the Freightliner, which tried to avoid the crash by steering the wheel, but they ended up colliding.

Officers said that the driver of the Honda succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to CHP, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision at this time.