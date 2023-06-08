FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after two people were shot Thursday morning in southwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter call around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Geneva and East Lorena avenues.

Police say a man in his 40s was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A second victim a woman in her 50s was also transported and is listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.