1 dead, 2 suspects wanted, after shooting reported in Merced County

WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is dead and two suspects are on the loose following a shooting in Merced County on Tuesday, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident prompted the lockdown of nearby Sybil N. Crookham Elementary School.

Deputies say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 p.m. in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Walnut Avenue.

Witnesses described two suspects leaving the scene. They were described by deputies as Hispanic males, wearing all black, who left the scene on foot and fled towards Merced.

No arrests have been announced at this time.