1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating after one person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Clovis Tuesday morning, according to Clovis Police officers.

The shooting happened around 12:00 a.m. near Temperance and Shaw avenues in the 2700 block of San Gabriel Avenue. 

Clovis Police said they received several 911 calls of shots fired in the area. 

Authorities said when they arrived one person was dead and two others were injured and were transported to a local hospital.

