Photo of the scene provided by Visalia Watchdog.

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed and two others were left hospitalized after gunfire broke out in a neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Stoney Creek Street and Bardsley Avenue after it was reported that five shots had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were rushed to a local hospital, where officials say one person died from a single gunshot wound.

Officers say several people of interest have been detained for questioning in connection to the shooting.

The events leading up to the shooting are still unclear and a motive has not been provided by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290.