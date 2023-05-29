CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deadly collision outside of Clovis, between Minnewawa and International Avenue, leaves one person dead and two children being rushed to the hospital, officials say.

Officials say the driver of the Mercedes Benz was a woman in her mid 20’s who was going at a high-rated speed before blowing the stop sign.

“They’re completely preventable you know, stop signs look the same everywhere around the nation. The speed limit is 45, it’s well-posted you know, it’s tragic,” said Sgt. Bryan Hunt, with CHP.

According to officials, the impact of the crash killed the mother that was in the other car while the 8-year-old and 10-year-old children that were in the back seat were rushed to the hospital.

Some residents that have been living in the area for around 30 years stated that they are worried because of the high speed of some cars that go through that area every day.

“They’re in a hurry to get back from the mountains to the lake, and it’s an access road for them and there are no signs that say slow,” said Barbara Holley, a resident that has been living in the area for 30 years.

“It’s scary, it’s dangerous, you can’t even go out to get your mail safely,” said Pat Haught, another resident from the area. “I think they say it’s supposed to be 55 mph, you have guys coming 80 mph coming down… I have gone out of my driveway and I look, I don’t see anything. By the time I get here, they’re on my butt,” said Haught.

Haught says she thinks that they added a stop sign on either side of the intersection to slow down traffic.

Officials stated that the children are expected to be fine, but the driver of the Mercedes Benz might face charges.