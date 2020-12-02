1 dead, 2 critical in early morning shooting in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Santa Fe Ave and Glen avenue.

Merced Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of a multi-unit apartment complex.

Police said they found two people shot and are in critical condition. One victim died at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time, according to police.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisr@cityofmerced.org.