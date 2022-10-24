VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Officials say both victims were transported to a local hospital where the man died. The woman is currently listed in stable condition, police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luis Berrocales at (559) 713-4727.