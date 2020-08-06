1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were shot in southwest Fresno early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Lorena and Ivy avenues.

Police said they responded to a shotspotter call saying 18 rounds had been fired.

When police arrived they said found a woman shot in the arm outside of a car and a man inside the car unresponsive he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

