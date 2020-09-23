1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KSEE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a double shooting in southwest Fresno early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:30 am near San Joaquin and Modoc street.

Police say one person was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.