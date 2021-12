MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead and another person is injured following a shooting in Merced on Thursday.

According to the Merced Police Department, a call about gunshots heard was received shortly before 5:00 p.m. on the 1200 block of W Street. Officers arrived to find the two victims suffering gunshot wounds outside a home.

Investigators have identified a potential suspect.

The identities of those involved have not been officially released.