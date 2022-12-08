FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Fresno apartment complex on Thursday, according to police.

Officers say they received the call at around 3:40 p.m. following a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Olive and 9th Avenue. Dispatchers then received a report of possible gunshot victims.

Officers say when they and first responders arrived at the scene, they located two adult men at the apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds. The two gunshot victims were transported to local hospitals – but one was pronounced dead a short time later. The other is listed in stable condition, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Neither victim has been identified and no information about suspects or a motive for the shooting has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.