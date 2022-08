WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead and a second injured after an alleged gang-related shooting at a park in Merced County, according to the Merced Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say when they arrived at Winton Park Tuesday night they found a man dead and a second man was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin, deputies say.