FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead, and a second person was critically injured after a shooting in northwest Fresno Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to a shopping center near Herndon and Milburn Avenues around 10:45 p.m. for some type of altercation between a group of people.

When officers arrived they found a man in his late 20s or early 30s dead. A short time later police say a second shooting victim arrived at a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.