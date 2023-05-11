FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead and a second is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say officers responded to White Avenue and Fresno Street for a ShotSpotter call around 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital, where one man was pronounced dead. The other was listed in critical condition.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.