FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person is dead and another was arrested after a shooting took place near Kerman Saturday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. they responded to the area of west Jensen and south Yuba avenues near Kerman.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a person who had been shot and later died due to their injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect has been detained and homicide detectives are actively investigating the scene.