FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in critical condition in the hospital following a shooting in Downtown Fresno on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they were alerted at around 9:30 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert on the 300 block of N. Valeria in Downtown Fresno. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot at least once in the leg.

The victim was not officially identified, but officers say he was a Black man in his mid-20s. He was taken to the hospital and is described as being in critical condition.

Detectives say that there is nothing to suggest that this shooting is connected to others in Fresno although members of MAGEC, the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, were present at the scene of the crime.

Investigators are yet to establish a motive or a suspect in this shooting.