MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested under weapon charges during a traffic stop According to Merced Police Department.

Friday night police say, Officer Moreno made a traffic enforcement on a vehicle near the 200 block of E. Childs Avenue.

Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Enoch Evans. Evans’s vehicle was searched where police say they found signs of criminal activity.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded 9mm semi-automatic firearm and ammunition. Evan is restricted from possessing firearms due to his criminal history.

Photo Courtesy: Merced Police Department

According to the Merced Police Department, Evan was booked into the Merced County Jail under firearm and ammunition charges.