MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested under weapon charges during a traffic stop According to Merced Police Department.
Friday night police say, Officer Moreno made a traffic enforcement on a vehicle near the 200 block of E. Childs Avenue.
Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Enoch Evans. Evans’s vehicle was searched where police say they found signs of criminal activity.
Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded 9mm semi-automatic firearm and ammunition. Evan is restricted from possessing firearms due to his criminal history.
According to the Merced Police Department, Evan was booked into the Merced County Jail under firearm and ammunition charges.