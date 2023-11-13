CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One person was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of selling alcoholic beverages to minors, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) agents and local law enforcement say they conducted a Shoulder Tap operation, which targets adults who purchase alcohol for those who are under the age of 21. A minor under the direct supervision of law enforcement stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol. The minor also indicates they are underage and cannot purchase alcohol.

“We conduct these operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Joseph McCullough. “By preventing underage drinking we can increase the quality of life in our communities and reduce DUIs.”

Officers say if an adult agrees to purchase alcohol for an underage person, they can be arrested and city for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

The operation was conducted in the City of Clovis on Saturday and resulted in the arrest of one person on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors.