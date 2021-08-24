1 arrested in double homicide at birthday party, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man is under arrest following a double homicide in Fresno in January, police announced on Tuesday.

Officers say 23-year-old Matthew Pless was arrested on Thursday for unrelated charges – and detectives later added charges relating to the two deaths.

According to police, on Jan. 31 officers responded to a report that two people had been shot at a home in the area of 4600 E. Lane Ave., near Maple Avenue. When officers arrived they located two victims inside the front room of the home suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both later died.

The two victims were later identified as 29-year-old Oudara Chounramany of Fresno and 31-year-old Felicia Becerra of Fresno. Investigators found that the shooting occurred following a disturbance at a party within the home.

31-year-old Felicia Becerra of Fresno (image provided by Fresno Police Department)

29-year-old Oudara Chounramany (image provided by Fresno Police Department)

A third victim, a 26-year-old man, later arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He survived his injuries.

Officers later established that the event was a birthday party was for Felicia Becerra.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Homicide Detective Manny Romero at (559) 621-2451