CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was arrested in connection with a prescription robbery from a CVS Pharmacy in Clovis early Tuesday morning, according to Clovis Police officers.

Officials say the 21-year-old suspect was arrested following a burglary alarm being triggered at 5:30 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at Ashlan and Fowler avenues. Officers received a description of the suspect, who was found walking nearby. Officers also found a nearby trash can full of prescriptions from CVS. Officers say 21-year-old Joseph Neves Jr. of Fresno was identified as the suspect.

The trash can where the prescriptions were found.

Investigators added that the incident could be connected to a previous burglary at the same pharmacy on Oct. 26. Officials say the suspect arrested on Tuesday happened to be wearing the same clothes in the video surveillance from that burglary as well – but he was with a second suspect.

The second suspect has not been identified and remains outstanding at this time.

Officers say Neves was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary and charges relating to him being out on bail for a previous pharmacy burglary in Madera and violating probation.

Anyone with information about the other suspect in the Oct. 26 incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Detectives division at (559) 324-2415.