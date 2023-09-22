TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was arrested after he was wanted in a Pixley home invasion after deputies tracked him down in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 8, deputies were called to the 12700 Block of Avenue 80 in Pixley for a home invasion and armed robbery.

Investigators say they learned three men came onto the property, one armed with a gun, and threatened the victims before robbing them.

Through their investigation, detectives say they identified one of the suspects as 34-year-old Jose Hernandez of Pixley.

On Thursday, detectives, with help from Porterville Police, were able to track Hernandez down to a home in Porterville. He was taken into custody without incident.

At the time of his arrest, according to officials Hernandez was in possession of evidence that further linked him to the home invasion and robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sergeant Dan Balderas the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.