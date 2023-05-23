TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of owning child sexual abuse material on Tuesday in the City of Tulare, according to the police department.

According to the Tulare Police Department, they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material on May 11.

Detectives said that Edgar Jimenez was allegedly in possession of the material and had received it through social media.

Officials stated that Jimenez was arrested, transported, and booked on suspicion of owning child sexual abuse material into a Tulare County Detention Facility on Tuesday morning.

The Tulare Police Department encourages their community to contact their local law enforcement agency if they suspect someone could be in possession of this material. Also, if you have any details regarding the investigation, Tulare Police Department encourages you to contact Detective Eric Wilson at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2157.