VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested following a domestic abuse incident and for allegedly assaulting multiple officers in Visalia, police say.

Officials say they received the call around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to the Visalia Police Department, upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that the suspect, 31-year-old Andrew Cruz, had assaulted the confidential victim and a young child.

As officers were attempting to take Cruz into custody, he began to fight with the officers.

Cruz was arrested and taken to the Kaweah Health Medical Center for minor injuries. He was then transported to the Tulare County Pre-Trial, where he was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, child endangerment, battery on an officer, and felony obstructing/resisting, according to officials.