VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested following an investigation regarding a stolen $50,000 Visalia Unified School District trailer, according to the Visalia Police Department on Tuesday.

Around 10:00 a.m. on July 6, officers say they were called to the Visalia Unified School District Maintenance Yard in the 800 block of North Mooney Avenue for a report of stolen equipment.

Upon arrival, officers learned someone broke into the maintenance yard and stole a flatbed truck and trailer containing an industrial sandblaster. The truck was found and recovered in the City of Dinuba, but the $50,000 trailer was still missing.

According to police, Youth Service Officers took over the investigation. Through follow-ups, officers learned the solen trailer was possibly in Madera County.

Around 7:30 Monday, Youth Services Officers say they, along with the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Taskforce, Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement team, and the Madera County Property Crimes Unit found the trailer in the area of Avenue 18 1/2 and Highway 99 in Madera.

Officers identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Swaim. Police say he was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of stolen property and was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

The Visalia Police Department says the trailer was returned to the Visalia Unified School District.

This case is ongoing and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Visalia Police Detectives at (559) 942-1528.