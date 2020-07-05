1 arrested, another on the loose after beating up and robbing Exeter fruit vendor

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man was arrested and another is on the loose after beating up and robbing an Exeter fruit vendor, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

A detective was driving in the area of Road 204 and Avenue 256 just before 3:30 p.m. when he saw a dark colored sedan driving recklessly, said spokeswoman Liz Jones. As he approached the intersection, he found that a nearby fruit stand had just been robbed and two men had left in the car that was speeding off.

After a short chase, Robert Lindsey, 25, was arrested a taken into custody.

An investigation found that Lindsey and another man went to the fruit stand, beating up the 65-year-old vendor and took his money, Jones said. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crime is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s TAGNET unit. Anyone with information on the identity of the additional suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.

