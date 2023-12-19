HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman and 16-year-old girl are recovering from their injuries after being stabbed on Sunday in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officials say on Sunday at approximately 3:52 p.m. Hanford Police officers responded to the area of the 1100 block of N 11th Ave for a report of two females being stabbed.

According to officials, officers arrived on the scene and located two females, aged 21 and 16, lying in the roadway with multiple stab wounds. Officials say during the investigation the suspect was later identified as 28-year-old Mia Chaves Soto.

According to officials, it was discovered that the suspect and adult victim had a prior dating relationship and both agreed to meet up at that location that night. There was a physical fight ensued and the suspect used a knife to stab the victim multiple times, the suspect also stabbed the female juvenile who was on the scene as well, officials said.

Officials say the victims were both transported to the hospital and both victims received non-life-threatening injuries. According to officials, Soto was later located and booked into the Kings County Jail.