HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man is under arrest after he was found with a loaded gun during a vehicle stop early Sunday morning, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officers say Isais Vasquez, 21, was on parole when he was found with a loaded handgun around 2:00 a.m. inside a vehicle stopped in the area of E. Lacey Boulevard and Wilson Lane. Officials add that a records check established that the handgun was reported stolen from Utah.

Vasquez was arrested on suspicion of charges including felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm in a public place, and violation of parole. Vasquez was booked into the Kings County Jail.