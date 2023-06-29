LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested following a shooting that occurred at a party over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Deputies identified the suspect as 22-year-old Josiah Lawrence Williams, and say he was arrested on suspicion of shooting two people at a party.

The party was held around the 14700 block of Sunset Drive in Livingston.

Deputies say they found one of the victims, 19-year-old Lili Zaragoza, already dead when they arrived at the scene.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and asks anybody with information regarding the incident to contact their Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472.