PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville Police say a man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in several crimes happening over the weekend.

Officers say 34-year-old Joshua Schwenn is facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, gang enhancement, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an un-serialized firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of stolen vehicle and is being held without bail. This stems from an incident happening on Sunday, May 28, according to Porterville Police.

On May 28, at approximately 11:33 a.m., officers with the Porterville Police Department say they responded to the area of Highway 65 and North Grand Avenue regarding several shots fired.

During the course of the investigation, officers say they learned that an occupied vehicle in the area was struck several times by gunfire from a vehicle in the area. No injuries were reported but the suspect vehicle fled the scene and was not located.

Later in the evening, at approximately 11:24 p.m., officers say they responded to the 600 block of West Putnam Avenue regarding several shots fired. During the course of this investigation, officers say it was determined a victim was followed from his residence by suspects in a Ford F-150, which was later determined to be a previously reported stolen vehicle.

Officers say as the victim approached the intersection, several shots were fired at him. The victim sustained a bullet graze to the rear of his head and says the suspect fled the area and was not immediately located.

During the course of the investigations, Detectives were able to obtain evidence and identify the suspect in both shootings as Joshua Schwenn.

On Tuesday, May 30, around 11:00 a.m., detectives say they were able to locate Schwenn and identify him as the suspect in both shootings. Schween was apprehended in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

Officials say Schwenn was found to be in possession of an un-serialized firearm loaded with 12 live rounds and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Schwenn was also identified as an active criminal street gang member and he is a previously convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal street gang activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.