PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance was arrested after breaking a glass door in a resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 2:50 p.m. they responded to the 700 block of South Indiana Street for a person who had just thrown a large rock through the glass of a front door of a home, causing substantial damage.

Upon arrival, officers say they contacted the suspect identified as Kassy Davis who, after speaking with the officers for a few moments, fled on foot. After a brief struggle, she was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators eventually determined Davis was under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of a glass pipe commonly used to ingest meth. She was also found to have an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant out of Tulare County charging her with DUI and other charges.

Police say Davis was booked under suspicion of felony vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and for a misdemeanor arrest warrant.