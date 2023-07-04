1 arrested after firearm was seized in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A concealed firearm was seized during a traffic stop on the 4th of July, Merced Police Department says.

According to officers, they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a rear license plate.

Officials say one of the occupants was on probation with search and seizure terms.

According to investigators, officers searched the vehicle and were able to find a concealed firearm with a high-capacity magazine.

Officers identified the suspect on probation as 19-year-old Quincy Mitchell, and they say he was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple weapon violations.

The Merced Police Department encourages anyone with more information regarding the case to contact Officer Rosales at (209) 388-7775.