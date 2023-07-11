1 arrested after hiding near canal in Kings Co, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Kings County for several charges after he refused to pull over during a traffic stop, says the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s officials, a deputy was parked in the area of 17th and Jersey Avenues in rural Kings County Sunday around 2:10 a.m. when he spotted and attempted to stop a Chevrolet Avalanche with a mechanical violation and expired vehicle registration.

Deputies say the driver, identified as Yanez Santana, accelerated, refusing to pull over which initiated a pursuit.

Authorities say the chase lasted for several miles and during that time, Santana ran stop signs and drove at 80 mph. He suddenly left the roadway in the 16500 block of 15th Avenue as he drove into a field.

The pursuing deputy states he lost sight of the Avalanche.

According to deputies, the Kings County Air Unit was patrolling the sky when the Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) located the vehicle and directed deputies to its location.

Upon arrival, officials say the Avalanche was stuck and unoccupied. Authorities discovered one set of foot impressions leading away from the vehicle and set up a perimeter to capture Santana.

Using the state-of-the-art camera equipment, sheriff’s officials say the TFO located Santana hiding half a mile away under a brush pile near a canal. They directed deputies to his location and he was arrested.

Photo Courtesy: Kings County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Kings County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Santana was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of evading, and resisting arrest, and also for two warrants they discovered he had in the past regarding a DUI and driving without a license.