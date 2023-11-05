FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Sunday after a domestic violence incident escalated into a crash and two home break-ins near Island Waterpark, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 1:45 p.m. they were dispatched at the request of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) to assist on a rolling domestic violence call. This is when a reporting party indicates a domestic violence assault is taking place in a moving vehicle.

FCSO’s Eagle One Helicopter was overhead tracking the suspect vehicle as it traveled southbound on Island Water Park Drive. Officers say as deputies approached it, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was not initiated as the vehicle was substantially ahead of them.

As deputies approached the turn from Island Water Park Drive into Polk Avenue, authorities reported seeing dust in the area and eventually found the suspect’s car disabled in the roadway after it hit a parked car. Deputies then saw the suspect flee toward a nearby residence.

Police say he then entered the residence with at least two occupants inside and began fighting with them. At some point, a resident, fearful of the circumstances taking place, retrieved a firearm and shot at the suspect, striking him once.

After hearing all the commotion, investigators say the next-door neighbor came outside. The suspect then fled the initial home into the neighbor’s residence through their backyard.

After confirming where the suspect was and interviewing the initial victim who reported being assaulted in the car, police say they established a containment on the residence. The suspect told authorities he had been shot and requested medical aid. He came out and was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Other than the suspect and initial domestic violence victim, no other injuries were reported.

Fresno Police say the 57-year-old man could face multiple charges under suspicion related to previous domestic violence charges and everything that took place Sunday afternoon.