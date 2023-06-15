SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a car that crashed into another vehicle near Sanger earlier this week – killing the driver of the other vehicle – has been arrested, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

CHP says officers received a call Wednesday around 3:00 a.m. at Bethel Avenue and Highway 180 of a possible crash.

Investigators say a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Highway 180 and struck a Honda Odyssey in the rear, causing the Odyssey to careen out of control off the roadway and into a tree. The Honda immediately caught fire and the driver of that vehicle was killed in the fire. The driver of the Honda has not been officially identified.

The driver of the Dodge Charger has since been arrested and was identified on Thursday as 23-year-old Amber Alva of Sanger. Her bail was set at $10,000 and she has since posted a $1,000 bond to be released; her court date was set for June 29.

There were four people in the Dodge Charger who had moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. According to investigators, the cause of the crash is unsafe speed and reckless driving.