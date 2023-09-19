MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One person was arrested after three vehicle crashes in Madera on Tuesday – one into a building, according to the city’s police department.

The crash into a building was at Howard Road and Williams Avenue. Officers say they contacted the driver who showed signs of alcohol intoxication. Paramedics were contacted to assess the driver, who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers say the driver’s license of the driver was previously suspended for DUI and the driver is currently facing multiple charges.

Madera Police say drunk driving continues to be a problem and ask that those who choose to drink always take the time to designate a sober driver, use a ride-sharing service, or phone a friend or family member for a ride. Officers say if a drunk driver is suspected, call 911.

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the Madera Police Department.