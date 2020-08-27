1 arrested, 2 on the loose after stealing wallet & making fraudulent purchases after detailing victim’s vehicle

Deputies are looking for (Left to Right) Teddy Lee, 35 and Stephanie Harris, 31 (Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested while two others are on the loose after stealing a wallet while detailing the victim’s vehicle and making thousands in fraudulent purchases, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

A mobile car detailing business was hired on Tuesday to detail a vehicle at a residence in the area of 26800 Road 48, west of Visalia, said Commander David Dodd. While working on the vehicle, an employee, identified as William Ike, 26, took a wallet from the vehicle.

The wallet contained the victim’s driver’s license, approximately $100 in cash, and several debit and credit cards.

William Ike, 26 (Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

Ike took the cash out of the wallet and gave the remaining items to another suspect identified as Teddy Lee, 35, Dodd said. Lee took the victim’s cards to various shops in Hanford and began purchasing thousands of dollars worth of items.

The victim found out about the theft of his wallet once he started to receive notifications from his bank and credit card companies of the purchases. He contacted the owner of the auto detailing business, who determined that Ike had stolen the wallet.

During the investigation, the property purchased on the victim’s cards was turned over to the victim by another suspect, identified as Stephanie Harris, 31, Dodd said. Once the items were returned, Harris fled the area.

Detectives arrested and booked Ike into the Kings County Jail on charges of theft, burglary, conspiracy and fraud. His bail was set at $75,000.

Dodd said detectives are looking for Lee and Harris. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Cisneros at 559-852-2829 or anonymously 559-852-4554.

