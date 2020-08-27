1 arrested, 2 on the loose after stealing wallet & making fraudulent purchases after detailing victim’s vehicle

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies are looking for (Left to Right) Teddy Lee, 35 and Stephanie Harris, 31 (Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested while two others are on the loose after stealing a wallet while detailing the victim’s vehicle and making thousands in fraudulent purchases, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

A mobile car detailing business was hired on Tuesday to detail a vehicle at a residence in the area of 26800 Road 48, west of Visalia, said Commander David Dodd. While working on the vehicle, an employee, identified as William Ike, 26, took a wallet from the vehicle.

The wallet contained the victim’s driver’s license, approximately $100 in cash, and several debit and credit cards.

William Ike, 26 (Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

Ike took the cash out of the wallet and gave the remaining items to another suspect identified as Teddy Lee, 35, Dodd said. Lee took the victim’s cards to various shops in Hanford and began purchasing thousands of dollars worth of items.

The victim found out about the theft of his wallet once he started to receive notifications from his bank and credit card companies of the purchases. He contacted the owner of the auto detailing business, who determined that Ike had stolen the wallet.

During the investigation, the property purchased on the victim’s cards was turned over to the victim by another suspect, identified as Stephanie Harris, 31, Dodd said. Once the items were returned, Harris fled the area.

Detectives arrested and booked Ike into the Kings County Jail on charges of theft, burglary, conspiracy and fraud. His bail was set at $75,000.

Dodd said detectives are looking for Lee and Harris. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Cisneros at 559-852-2829 or anonymously 559-852-4554.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.