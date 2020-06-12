1 arrested, 1 still sought in Porterville homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Julian Martinez

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man in connection to a homicide earlier this week.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday served two more search warrants in Porterville to try and find additional evidence associated with the murder of Arturo Vargas, who was killed Monday.

Investigators followed up on numerous tips in relation to the whereabouts of Julian Martinez and Mark Duran.

Duran was arrested on murder charges at a Visalia hotel on Thursday. He’s also facing street gang charges.

Detectives are still searching for Martinez and ask anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know