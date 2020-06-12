1 arrested, 1 still sought in Porterville homicide

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man in connection to a homicide earlier this week.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday served two more search warrants in Porterville to try and find additional evidence associated with the murder of Arturo Vargas, who was killed Monday.

Investigators followed up on numerous tips in relation to the whereabouts of Julian Martinez and Mark Duran.

Duran was arrested on murder charges at a Visalia hotel on Thursday. He’s also facing street gang charges.

Detectives are still searching for Martinez and ask anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

