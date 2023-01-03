PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain View Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an altercation between two people. During the incident, it was reported that one of those involved brandished a firearm and fired at least one round inside the home. The victim told officers that he was assaulted by the person living at the home, who then produced a gun and fired a round into the wall as the victim was leaving.

Officers made contact with the person living at the home – identified as 59-year-old Robert Hunter – and convinced him to leave.

According to police, a later search of the home found evidence that backed up the victim’s statement. Detectives also found a loaded .38 special handgun, a loaded SKS rifle, ammunition, psychedelic mushrooms, and an illegal marijuana grow operation. Hunter was later booked into the Tulare County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400.