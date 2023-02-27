FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One adult was arrested and another was cited after a traffic stop in Fresno, officials with the Fresno Police Department announced on Monday.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Belmont Avenue and First Street for an equipment violation. Five people were discovered inside the vehicle and the 20-year-old driver consented to a search and was found in possession of a loaded firearm, according to police.

Officials said they also located marijuana prepackaged for sale.

The additional three passengers were identified as a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 28-year-old, they were released without charges according to the police.

The passenger was arrested for multiple alleged firearm charges including carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and being under 21 in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

The driver was cited for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, officials added.