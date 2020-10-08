‘Crime wave happening in our city:’ Fresno Police launch task force focusing on violent crime and gang activity

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno police launched a new task force Wednesday focused on what chief Andy Hall is calling a surge in gang activity and violent crime.

“This is a crime wave that’s happening in our city,” Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi said.

The multi-agency gang operation investigated a drive-by at a party with children and elderly guests, on Walnut and Garrett avenues the very first night. Fortunately no one was stuck, but police detained two suspects.

“We had extra officers out working tonight. They’re specifically focused on violent crime,” Lt. Andre Benson said.

According to police, shootings are up 126% and murders rose 55% since zero dollar bail and early release went into effect in April. They said 80% of the homicides have been gang related.

Karbassi was on a ridealong last week, ending with a homicide. He encouraged anyone questioning policies to take one too.

“You will hear like I heard, and you were on that call, the mom scream about her kid getting shot,” he said.

Attorney Charles Magill argues, legislation cannot be the sole cause of the spike.

“The allegations that they’re making is that there’s been 120% increase in violent crime, and the zero dollar bail really shouldn’t affect violent crime because if someone commits a violent crime then they’re going to have a bail schedule that’s going to be pretty high,” he said.

He said crimes surge during hard times and there are not enough social and mental health resources, especially during this pandemic.

“I think that’s just a red herring argument. I think it’s happening because people are unemployed there’s a lot of stress and emotions are running high. There’s no outlets anymore for people to do something that’s a positive thing,” he said.

Karbassi echoed chief Hall’s statement, saying something must be done now.

“As a councilmember, and I’m sure as a chief of police, and as policy makers we are the ones that are responsible. We have to act and do something because this problem is getting worse,” he said.

Hall said they’ll do all they can to get this crime in check, including patrolling high crime neighborhoods and federal prosecution for certain gun offenses.

