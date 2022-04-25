SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crime victims’ rights advocates are heading to the capital Monday to call for policies that address trauma, prioritize rehabilitation, and combat crime.

At least 700 victims and families of victims are among those calling for change today in Sacramento.

Local leaders and victims advocates want lawmakers to establish more critical victim services, a sustainable victim’s compensation fund, community-based reentry programs, public health and crime prevention grants, and mental illness and addiction assistance programs.

Advocates are expected to hold a vigil Tuesday to honor victims who were killed as part of Crime Victims Rights Week.