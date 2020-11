SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — UPDATE: In an update at 8:30 p.m. Sanger Police say the leak has been contained.

Sanger Police says crews are working to contain an ammonia leak at Barr Packing Co. in Sanger Saturday evening.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of Academy and 5th, as well as the 500 block of L St.

No other details were available.

