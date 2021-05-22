Crews searching for missing hiker in Mount Whitney area

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS (KSEE/KGPE) — A search is underway in the Mount Whitney area for a missing 33-year-old Texas man, according to the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.

Officials say Edward Lee Alderman set out from Whitney Portal to summit Mount Whitney in the early morning hours on Thursday.

He was last seen at around 4 p.m. on May 20, departing the summit of Mount Whitney.

Alderman’s intention was to summit Mount Whitney and descend to Trail Camp in a single day.

According to park officials, he began the day with a hiking partner, but they separated when Alderman was still approaching the summit.

He was reported missing by his hiking partner in the morning on May 21.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a gray shell, khaki pants, and black trail runners. Alderman is Caucasian, 6 feet tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you believe you may have seen Alderman, or if you hiked in the Mount Whitney area between May 20, and May 22, regardless of whether you believe that you saw him, please contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks dispatch at (888) 677-2746, or by email seki_dispatch@nps.gov.