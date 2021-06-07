Crews search for missing LA hiker in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A search is underway in the Balch Park area for a missing 34-year-old hiker.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team is on its way to the Balch Park area to help search for David Webster of Los Angeles.

Officials say Webster was hiking a trail to Maggie Lakes when became tired and decided to sit for a while. His friend continued to hike to the lake. After a while, the friend returned to the vehicle, but could not find Webster.

Park officials want to remind the public that the Balch Park/Mountain Home State Forest areas are still closed to the public due to the damages and clean-up from the 2020 SQF Castle Fire.