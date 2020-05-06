Crews respond to a grass fire near NAS Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE) — Crews responded to a grass fire near Naval Air Station in Lemoore Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by NAS Lemoore, 95% of the fire has been contained.

Authorities say fire crews from NAS Lemoore worked with Kings County Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

Base officials say they did have to evacuate some segments of the base on the operations side, but the actual fire was a good distance away from hangers and aircraft.

All operations at the Naval Air Station have resumed. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

