Crews battle early morning fire in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews battled a house fire early Thursday morning in the Merced area.

At around 3:30 a.m. crews responded to a residential structure fire on North Highway 59 and Cardella Road.

When fire crews arrived they found a single family home heavily involved in fire. The crews made were able to minimize the fire to avoid it spreading to any additional structures.

The home not occupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.