Crews battle apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning in central Fresno.

The blaze started around 7:30 a.m. near Clinton Avenue and First Street.

Fresno Fire said the fire started in a heating unit that spread to the attic, at least 25 people were displaced.

This is the third fire Wednesday related to turning on a heating unit, according to firefighters.

