FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews battled a 25-acre grass fire near Woodward Park on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 5:30 p.m. The fire was burning near Friant and Rice Road close to where a grassfire burned just a few weeks ago.

The Clovis Fire Department and Air National Guard also helped get the fire under control.

CalFire says forward progress stopped at 25 acres. Crews will remain on scene for the next three to four hours containing hotspots.